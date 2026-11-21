VHP demands ban on 'Ramayana' over portrayal of Ravana
What's the story
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded the immediate revocation of the censor certificate for the film Ramayana and a halt to its screening. The demand comes from VHP general secretary Bajrang Lal Bagra, who accused the filmmakers of trying to glorify the demon king Ravana. PTI reported that he also alleged that the movie distorts several facts from Maharishi Valmiki's original Ramayana and includes "fabricated" incidents.
Allegations
Film omits crucial episodes, alleges VHP leader
Bagra claimed the film seeks to promote a political narrative by manipulating the religious sentiments of Hindu devotees.
He pointed out that key episodes such as Ahalya's redemption, Nishadraj Guha's friendship, and Kevat's devotion have been omitted.
"Instead...the great mission of Lord Ram to eliminate demons who were enemies of society and obstructed sages and saints in their spiritual practices, yajnas and gurukuls has been portrayed as a personal struggle driven by revenge...for the abduction of his wife," he alleged.
Political narrative
'Ravana, despite attaining the pinnacle of knowledge...'
Bagra further alleged that the film tries to create a political narrative by portraying Ravana as a liberator of the oppressed.
He stated, "Ravana, despite attaining the pinnacle of knowledge, devotion and power, was immoral as he terrorized and oppressed every living being in creation, driven by arrogance."
"This has been unequivocally described in every version of the Ramayana," said Bagra.
The VHP leader emphasized that such distortions amount to an attack on society's ethical foundations.
Film details
About the movie 'Ramayana'
Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
The film also stars Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, and Rakul Preet Singh.
The first part of the two-part adaptation was released globally on November 5.