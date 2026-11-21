Bagra further alleged that the film tries to create a political narrative by portraying Ravana as a liberator of the oppressed.

He stated, "Ravana, despite attaining the pinnacle of knowledge, devotion and power, was immoral as he terrorized and oppressed every living being in creation, driven by arrogance."

"This has been unequivocally described in every version of the Ramayana," said Bagra.

The VHP leader emphasized that such distortions amount to an attack on society's ethical foundations.