Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe' mints ₹1.5cr on Day 1

The film's morning shows recorded a 6% occupancy, which increased as the day progressed. By afternoon, the occupancy stood at 11.31% and reached 14% in the evening.

Delhi-NCR led with a 13% occupancy across 440 shows, followed by Pune, Kolkata, and Hyderabad with 11% occupancy each.

Mumbai also registered an 11% occupancy across its 328 shows.

The film's India gross stands at ₹1.8 crore.