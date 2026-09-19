Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe' mints ₹1.5cr on Day 1
What's the story
Kunal Kemmu's second directorial venture, Vibe, was released on Friday to mixed reviews. The film, which also stars Sparsh Shrivastava and Preity Zinta, collected ₹1.5 crore net in India on its first day of release, per Sacnilk. It is currently screening across 3,194 shows with an overall occupancy rate of 13.38%.
Box office details
Looking at 'Vibe' in numbers
The film's morning shows recorded a 6% occupancy, which increased as the day progressed. By afternoon, the occupancy stood at 11.31% and reached 14% in the evening.
Delhi-NCR led with a 13% occupancy across 440 shows, followed by Pune, Kolkata, and Hyderabad with 11% occupancy each.
Mumbai also registered an 11% occupancy across its 328 shows.
The film's India gross stands at ₹1.8 crore.
Comparison
'Vibe' beats these films
Despite its slow start, Vibe has outperformed Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's romantic film Ek Din, which earned ₹1.15 crore on its opening day.
The film has also beaten Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, which also collected ₹1.15 crore on its first day at the box office.
Kemmu's previous directorial venture Madgaon Express also had a slow start but eventually found an audience after its OTT release.
Vibe has clashed with Meghna Gulzar's Daayra at the box office.