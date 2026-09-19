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Home / News / Entertainment News / Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe' mints ₹1.5cr on Day 1
Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe' mints ₹1.5cr on Day 1
'Vibe' box office collection

Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe' mints ₹1.5cr on Day 1

By Isha Sharma
Sep 19, 2026
10:15 am
What's the story

Kunal Kemmu's second directorial venture, Vibe, was released on Friday to mixed reviews. The film, which also stars Sparsh Shrivastava and Preity Zinta, collected ₹1.5 crore net in India on its first day of release, per Sacnilk. It is currently screening across 3,194 shows with an overall occupancy rate of 13.38%.

Box office details

Looking at 'Vibe' in numbers

The film's morning shows recorded a 6% occupancy, which increased as the day progressed. By afternoon, the occupancy stood at 11.31% and reached 14% in the evening.

Delhi-NCR led with a 13% occupancy across 440 shows, followed by Pune, Kolkata, and Hyderabad with 11% occupancy each.

Mumbai also registered an 11% occupancy across its 328 shows.

The film's India gross stands at ₹1.8 crore.

Comparison

'Vibe' beats these films

Despite its slow start, Vibe has outperformed Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's romantic film Ek Din, which earned ₹1.15 crore on its opening day.

The film has also beaten Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, which also collected ₹1.15 crore on its first day at the box office.

Kemmu's previous directorial venture Madgaon Express also had a slow start but eventually found an audience after its OTT release.

Vibe has clashed with Meghna Gulzar's Daayra at the box office.

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