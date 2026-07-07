Vidhu Vinod Chopra buys posh Bandra apartment for around ₹8cr
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra has reportedly purchased a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Bandra (West) area. The property was acquired from filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's firm, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Private Limited, for ₹7.75 crore. The transaction was confirmed by property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
Property details
Details about the property
The newly acquired apartment is located on the lower floor of Bahar Apartment on Pali Mala Road in Pali Hill. The property has a carpet area of 698 sq ft and was registered in Chopra's name on June 30, 2026. The filmmaker paid a stamp duty of ₹46.5 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 for the transaction.
Celebrity enclave
About Bahar Apartment and Bandra West
Bahar Apartment is situated in one of Bandra West's most exclusive residential areas, which has been home to many prominent personalities from the Hindi film industry. The locality's premium property values are attributed to its limited housing stock, privacy, lush surroundings, and proximity to Bandra's commercial and lifestyle hubs. It has also become a preferred address for celebrities, entrepreneurs, and expatriates.
Career highlights
Chopra's recent work and upcoming projects
Chopra most recently bagged acclaim for his film 12th Fail. He is also rumored to be working with Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani on the sequel to 3 Idiots. The film, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and R Madhavan, is reportedly in development and will go on floors around mid-2027 after finalizing the screenplay.
Firm's history
Mehra's purchase and directorial credits
Mehra's firm, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Private Limited, had purchased the apartment in 2007 for around ₹1.2 crore. The property has since appreciated significantly in value, reflecting the high demand for real estate in Bandra West. Mehra is known for directing critically acclaimed films such as Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.