Vidhu Vinod Chopra buys posh Bandra apartment for around ₹8cr

Celebrity enclave

About Bahar Apartment and Bandra West

Bahar Apartment is situated in one of Bandra West's most exclusive residential areas, which has been home to many prominent personalities from the Hindi film industry. The locality's premium property values are attributed to its limited housing stock, privacy, lush surroundings, and proximity to Bandra's commercial and lifestyle hubs. It has also become a preferred address for celebrities, entrepreneurs, and expatriates.