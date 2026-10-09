Vidyut lauds Priyanka Chopra for opening global doors for Indians
What's the story
Vidyut Jammwal, who is set to make his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter, believes Indian actors have already made a significant impact in the West. In an interview with Variety India, he credited Priyanka Chopra Jonas as one of the pioneers for Indian talent on a global scale. "We've had people like Priyanka Chopra who's already done it for us," he said.
Global impact
'It's for the West to decide'
Jammwal further emphasized that the conversation around Indian actors in global cinema has already progressed.
He said, "We have people who've already made a mark over there. We're on the path."
"It's for the West to decide if an Indian actor can be a part of their franchise or if an Indian actor wants to go there. It's quite an open thing."
Future outlook
Changing perception of Indian cinema
Jammwal also pointed out the changing perception of Indian cinema and talent on a global scale.
He suggested that Indian actors no longer need to prove their worth in international projects, as they are already recognized for their skills.
For him, the emphasis is now more on the opportunities that arise from the convergence of Indian and international cinema industries.
Meanwhile, Street Fighter will release on October 16.