Vijay-Rashmika's team distributes sweets to paparazzi after wedding
What's the story
Telugu film industry power couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, recently got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. After the nuptials, the couple's team surprised paparazzi and media personnel present at the venue with boxes of sweets. The gesture was captured on video as team members handed out boxes of kaju barfi from Prabhuji Pure Foods to those who had gathered outside Mementos by ITC Hotels.
Sweet gesture
Couple's team went above and beyond for the sweet surprise
The couple's team didn't stop at just distributing sweets to the paparazzi. They also made sure to include children who were running by, calling them over and handing out boxes of kaju barfi. The sweet surprise was a lovely touch after the couple's intimate wedding ceremony, which took place at 10:10am on Thursday, with rituals starting from 8:00am. They are also set to hold a Kodava wedding ceremony later in the day.
Celebration details
Pre-wedding celebrations and 'Virosh Premier League'
The couple's pre-wedding celebrations kicked off in Udaipur on Monday, with glimpses of custom-made field markets and popcorn buckets for the "Virosh Premier League" shared on social media. The haldi and mehendi ceremonies were held at the same venue on Wednesday. Among the guests were the Deverakonda and Mandanna families, director Tharun Bhascker, actors Ashika Ranganath and Eesha Rebba, stylist Shravya Varma, and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, among others.