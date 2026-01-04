Next Article
Vijay Sethupathi's 'Gandhi Talks' arrives in theaters January 2026
Entertainment
Get ready for Gandhi Talks, a unique silent black comedy starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav.
Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar with music by A.R. Rahman, the film hits theaters on January 30, 2026.
What's the story?
The movie dives into what happens when a struggling young man crosses paths with a thief—spotlighting how Gandhi's ideals clash with modern-day greed.
As director Belekar puts it, "Gandhi Talks is a film about trusting silence," aiming to bring pure performance and emotion back to the big screen.
Where can you watch it?
Gandhi Talks is set for a theatrical release. Rahman's music takes center stage as the film's voice throughout.