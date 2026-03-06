Vijay Sethupathi's 'Gandhi Talks' arrives on OTT: Where to watch
Entertainment
"Gandhi Talks," a 2026 silent black comedy starring Vijay Sethupathi, is now streaming on ZEE5.
The film follows Mahadev, an unemployed chawl resident caring for his mother and crushing on his wealthy neighbor, Gayatri (Aditi Rao Hydari).
It premiered on ZEE5.
Streaming details and cast of the film
You can catch "Gandhi Talks" on ZEE5 or OTTplay Premium, which bundles platforms like JioHotstar and SonyLIV.
The cast also includes Arvind Swamy as a businessman and Siddharth Jadhav as a pickpocket.
Music is by A.R. Rahman.
How did the film fare with critics?
Reviews are pretty mixed—Filmfare called silence "the language" and gave it 4/5, while The Times of India rated it 3.5/5 for Sethupathi's warmth.
Some critics found the second half confusing, with The Indian Express giving it just 2/5.