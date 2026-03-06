Vijay Sethupathi's 'Gandhi Talks' arrives on OTT: Where to watch

You can catch "Gandhi Talks" on ZEE5 or OTTplay Premium, which bundles platforms like JioHotstar and SonyLIV . The cast also includes Arvind Swamy as a businessman and Siddharth Jadhav as a pickpocket. Music is by A.R. Rahman.

How did the film fare with critics?

Reviews are pretty mixed—Filmfare called silence "the language" and gave it 4/5, while The Times of India rated it 3.5/5 for Sethupathi's warmth.

Some critics found the second half confusing, with The Indian Express giving it just 2/5.