Vijay Varma reveals when 'Antony' will wrap up shooting

Varma expressed his excitement for Antony, saying, "I have some sequences left to shoot for Antony with Excel [Entertainment] and Sunny paaji."

"That is something that I'm going to be shooting once I'm back [from Australia]."

He also revealed, "It's just an interesting premise for me because I don't remember doing something like this."

"And secondly, it's an opportunity to work with somebody whose movie I went and whistled at and enjoyed so much."