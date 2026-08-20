Vijay Varma reveals when 'Antony' will wrap up shooting
What's the story
Vijay Varma, who recently bagged the Best Performance award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for Matka King, is busy with multiple projects. One of them is Antony, an action thriller headlined by Sunny Deol. In an interview with Variety India, Varma revealed, "As per the plan shared with me, we should be done filming by September."
Project enthusiasm
'That is something that I'm going to be shooting...'
Varma expressed his excitement for Antony, saying, "I have some sequences left to shoot for Antony with Excel [Entertainment] and Sunny paaji."
"That is something that I'm going to be shooting once I'm back [from Australia]."
He also revealed, "It's just an interesting premise for me because I don't remember doing something like this."
"And secondly, it's an opportunity to work with somebody whose movie I went and whistled at and enjoyed so much."
Career updates
Other projects Varma is currently working on
Apart from Antony, Varma has a slew of other projects in the pipeline.
These include Family Business with Anil Kapoor, Lust Stories 3 where he stars in a segment directed by Vikramaditya Motwane alongside Radhika Apte and Konkona Sen Sharma, and Matka King 2, which was announced a few months ago.
He also has some unannounced projects, including an untitled Netflix production.