Who was Vijaya Mehta? Marathi theater icon dies at 91
What's the story
Vijaya Mehta, a renowned actor and director who left an indelible mark on Marathi theater and the parallel cinema of the '80s, passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. She was 91. The news was confirmed by Vijay Kenkre, her chief assistant on one of her TV shows, Lifeline. Mehta's contribution to Indian performing arts spanned several decades and earned her immense respect.
Career beginnings
Mehta's early life, education
Born Vijaya Jaywant on November 4, 1934, Mehta graduated from the University of Mumbai. She then studied under renowned theater personalities Ebrahim Alkazi and Adi Marzban. Later, she co-founded the theater group Rangayan with actors Shriram Lagoo and Arvind Deshpande and playwright Vijay Tendulkar. Some of her notable stage productions include Barrister, Hamidabaichi Kothi, Mother, Shakuntal, and Ek Shoonya Bajirao.
Film career
Her career in films and achievements
In the '80s, Mehta ventured into films as an actor and writer-director. She directed Rao Saheb (1986) and Pestonjee (1988). Her performance in Govind Nihalani's Party (1984) won her the Best Actress Award at the Asia Pacific Film Festival. Among her many accolades, Mehta was honored with the Padma Shri in 1986 and the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Rao Saheb.
Condolences
Anupam Kher, others pay tribute
The news of Mehta's demise has left the film and theater community in shock. Many renowned figures, including actor Anupam Kher and producer Ronnie Screwvala, have paid their respects to her legacy. Kher said Mehta was a pioneer of Marathi theater and cinema, and her contribution to Indian performing arts is immeasurable.