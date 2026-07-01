Who was Vijaya Mehta? Marathi theater icon dies at 91

Film career

Her career in films and achievements

In the '80s, Mehta ventured into films as an actor and writer-director. She directed Rao Saheb (1986) and Pestonjee (1988). Her performance in Govind Nihalani's Party (1984) won her the Best Actress Award at the Asia Pacific Film Festival. Among her many accolades, Mehta was honored with the Padma Shri in 1986 and the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Rao Saheb.