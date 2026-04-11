Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' leak spurs Tej condemnation, producers sue Entertainment Apr 11, 2026

Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan was leaked online, and big names like Varun Tej and Rajinikanth aren't having it.

Tej called the leak an "outright theft" and "a complete betrayal of the hard work and trust of an entire team," urging that those behind it face accountability.

The producers, KVN Productions LLP, have already initiated legal action and warned against sharing any leaked clips.