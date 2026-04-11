Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' leak spurs Tej condemnation, producers sue
Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan was leaked online, and big names like Varun Tej and Rajinikanth aren't having it.
Tej called the leak an "outright theft" and "a complete betrayal of the hard work and trust of an entire team," urging that those behind it face accountability.
The producers, KVN Productions LLP, have already initiated legal action and warned against sharing any leaked clips.
Haasan cites certification delays, Chiranjeevi condemns
Industry icons including Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi joined in condemning the leak.
Haasan pointed out that delays in certification help piracy spread, while Rajinikanth pushed for stricter action against offenders.
This united response highlights how piracy remains a big challenge for filmmakers, and why protecting creative work matters more than ever.