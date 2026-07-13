Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to release worldwide July 24 after delays

'Jana Nayagan' UK bookings sell thousands

UK bookings kicked off with a rush, selling thousands of tickets within just an hour.

Distributors are calling on fans to pack theaters and make this a truly memorable farewell for Vijay: "We need you in those seats... let's make this the biggest send-off Tamil cinema has ever seen."

The film also features stars like Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, and its release lines up with Vijay's move into politics as Tamil Nadu's new chief minister.