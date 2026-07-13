Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to release worldwide July 24 after delays
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is finally hitting theaters worldwide on July 24 after months of delays.
Even before release, it's already making waves: advance ticket sales in the UK have crossed ₹1 crore, and fans are buzzing about seeing Vijay on the big screen one last time.
'Jana Nayagan' UK bookings sell thousands
UK bookings kicked off with a rush, selling thousands of tickets within just an hour.
Distributors are calling on fans to pack theaters and make this a truly memorable farewell for Vijay: "We need you in those seats... let's make this the biggest send-off Tamil cinema has ever seen."
The film also features stars like Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, and its release lines up with Vijay's move into politics as Tamil Nadu's new chief minister.