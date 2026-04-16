Villeneuve previews 'Dune: Part Three' CinemaCon sneak showing Paul's darkness
Heads up, Dune fans! At CinemaCon, director Denis Villeneuve and stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya shared a seven-minute sneak peek from Dune: Part Three.
The scene jumps 17 years ahead, showing Paul's darker side and some serious galaxy-wide chaos: Jason Momoa's character even calls out the destruction.
The movie lands in theaters December 18, 2026.
'Dune: Part Three' adds Pattinson
The film brings back Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, and Jason Momoa (now playing a resurrected ghola). Anya Taylor-Joy gets more screen time this round, while Robert Pattinson joins as the villain Scytale.
Villeneuve says this chapter will be "more action-packed, faster paced, and more emotional," wrapping up his decade-long journey with the series before he moves on to direct a James Bond film.