Villeneuve unfazed by 'Dune: Part Three' versus 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker behind Dune: Part Two, isn't sweating the fact that Dune: Part Three will hit theaters the same day as Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday, December 18, 2026.
He knows he's up against "the biggest franchise of all time," but says he's sticking to his date and believes Dune has its own special draw, especially in IMAX.
Villeneuve cites pandemic and strike setbacks
Villeneuve admits it's a tough matchup but points out that both previous Dune films faced big challenges, one released during the pandemic and another delayed by Hollywood strikes, and still did well.
He says, "I accepted my fate, praying to the gods of cinema." and is hopeful for Dune three, saying it has plenty of "firepower" to stand out, even next to Marvel.