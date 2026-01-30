Vir Das reacts to 'Happy Patel's competition with 'Border 2'

Box office success

'Happy Patel' proves there's room for diverse stories

Mid-Day quoted Das, who has co-written and fronted the film, saying, "We were always aware that this is a small film coming out in a market where spectacle films are currently working at the box office." "So to see Happy Patel playing in theaters, despite that kind of competition, is heartening." He explained, "When a film like this manages to stay on, it tells you there is space for different kinds of stories, even in a crowded theatrical landscape."