Vir Das reacts to 'Happy Patel's competition with 'Border 2'
What's the story
Actor Vir Das is thrilled to see his directorial debut, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, still running in theaters despite facing stiff competition from big releases like Border 2. The parody spy comedy, which was released on January 16, has managed to hold its ground at the box office. Das expressed his happiness over the film's success among multiplex audiences.
Box office success
'Happy Patel' proves there's room for diverse stories
Mid-Day quoted Das, who has co-written and fronted the film, saying, "We were always aware that this is a small film coming out in a market where spectacle films are currently working at the box office." "So to see Happy Patel playing in theaters, despite that kind of competition, is heartening." He explained, "When a film like this manages to stay on, it tells you there is space for different kinds of stories, even in a crowded theatrical landscape."
Ongoing run
'Happy Patel' continues to face competition
The film is still running in theaters and will continue to face competition from this week's release, Mardaani 3. Das said, "Within trade circles, the film has increasingly been referred to as the little film that refuses to quit." Despite the odds, it has collected ₹7.25 crore at the global box office so far, according to Sacnilk. Meanwhile, Border 2 has become a massive hit, earning ₹309.5 crore worldwide in just a week.