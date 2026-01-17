Vir Das's 'Happy Patel' opens slow at ₹1.25cr, his lowest yet

Happy Patel is facing stiff competition from Rahu Ketu, which earned ₹1 crore across 1,764 shows on its debut. Despite cameos by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan and a cast featuring Mithila Palkar , Mona Singh, and Sharib Hashmi, the film had minimal promotions and was pitched as an urban comedy made on a ₹25 crore budget.

What's it about?

The movie follows an overly enthusiastic agent sent to rescue a woman trapped in a fairness cream factory in Goa.

It marks Vir Das's directorial debut and brings together crew members from hits like Sacred Games and Jigra—so if you're into quirky spy comedies with familiar faces behind the scenes, this might be one to check out (even if the box office start was slow).