Vishal Bhardwaj says 'Mirzapur' will 'create its own stars'

Fazal, who is widely recognized for his role as Guddu Pandit in the Mirzapur series, delivered an outstanding performance in the film.

His acting skills were also acknowledged by Bhardwaj, who is currently enjoying the success of his segment in Lust Stories 3.

In Mirzapur: The Movie, Fazal shared screen space with Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, and more.