Vishal Bhardwaj says 'Mirzapur' will 'create its own stars'
What's the story
Vishal Bhardwaj, the acclaimed filmmaker, recently praised Ali Fazal's performance in Mirzapur: The Movie. Speaking to NDTV, he said, "Mirzapur may have a great fan following from its OTT series; there is no star in it... And now it's going to create its own stars." "I think Ali is going to be a big star," he added.
Performance
Fazal's performance in 'Mirzapur: The Movie' gets spotlight
Fazal, who is widely recognized for his role as Guddu Pandit in the Mirzapur series, delivered an outstanding performance in the film.
His acting skills were also acknowledged by Bhardwaj, who is currently enjoying the success of his segment in Lust Stories 3.
In Mirzapur: The Movie, Fazal shared screen space with Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, and more.
Director's insight
Bhardwaj on 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
Bhardwaj also spoke about his friend and Main Vaapas Aaunga director Imtiaz Ali.
The film, which was released on June 12, had a slow start at the box office but eventually grossed an impressive ₹99 crore worldwide by August 8.
"I told him, 'Imtiaz, don't get disheartened by the first day's numbers because I think this film is going to do really well.' It made a connection with people."
Filmmaker's perspective
Bhardwaj on good films working at the box office
Bhardwaj said, "I am finding it very encouraging and heartwarming."
"I'm not saying anything about the two films you mentioned, Daayra and Haiwaan, because I haven't seen them."
"But one thing I'm realizing is that if the film is good, it's working at the box office."
He added that stars should be mindful of filmmaking costs, support quality films, and share financial risks with producers.