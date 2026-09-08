'Vishwanath and Sons': When is Suriya starrer landing on OTT?

The film has been a major success at the box office, reportedly grossing over ₹260 crore worldwide in its first 25 days of release.

This makes it Suriya's second film of 2026 to cross the ₹205 crore mark globally, after Karuppu, which grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk.

The story follows Sanjay Vishwanath (Suriya), an accomplished shooter whose life takes unexpected turns as he deals with age, family responsibilities, and an unforeseen love story.