'Vishwanath and Sons': When is Suriya starrer landing on OTT?
What's the story
The blockbuster film Vishwanath and Sons, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, is all set for its digital premiere. The movie will be available on Netflix from Friday, September 11, in multiple languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The announcement was made by the streaming giant on Tuesday.
Box office success
Box office success story
The film has been a major success at the box office, reportedly grossing over ₹260 crore worldwide in its first 25 days of release.
This makes it Suriya's second film of 2026 to cross the ₹205 crore mark globally, after Karuppu, which grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide, per Sacnilk.
The story follows Sanjay Vishwanath (Suriya), an accomplished shooter whose life takes unexpected turns as he deals with age, family responsibilities, and an unforeseen love story.
Twitter Post
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Watch Vishwanath & Sons on Netflix, out 11 September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.— Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) September 8, 2026
Explore Vishwanath & Sons, along with all your other favourite South Indian films and shows by searching for "Southverse" on Netflix.
Cast highlights
'Vishwanath and Sons' cast
Vishwanath and Sons also stars veteran actor Radikaa Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon.
For Tandon, it was a return to Tamil cinema after a long gap; she was last seen in Kamal Haasan's Aalavandhan in 2001.
Baiju, who plays Suriya's love interest, is part of another recent release that explores an age-gap romance called Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.