'VisionQuest' premieres a day early on Disney+ new episodes Tuesdays
Entertainment
Surprise! Marvel fans can catch VisionQuest a day ahead of schedule. It's now streaming on Disney+.
The series, part of the WandaVision trilogy, will roll out new episodes every Tuesday.
If you want in, subscriptions start at $12.49 a month with ads.
'VisionQuest' tracks Vision identity Tommy Maximoff
VisionQuest follows Vision as he tries to figure out who he really is, dealing with memories that feel distant and a bounty on his head that keeps him moving.
He's joined by Tommy Maximoff, a mysterious teen tied to his past.
Expect familiar faces like Paul Bettany (Vision) and James Spader (Ultron), plus new characters bringing fresh energy to the Marvel universe.