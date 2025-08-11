'War 2' release date, ticket booking: All you need to know Entertainment Aug 11, 2025

War 2, the follow-up to the hit action film War, is set to hit theaters worldwide on August 14, 2024.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, this sequel stars Hrithik Roshan as Kabir Dhaliwal, NTR Jr. as Vikram, and Kiara Advani in lead roles—bringing together some serious star power for the next chapter in the YRF Spy Universe.