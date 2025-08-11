'War 2' release date, ticket booking: All you need to know
War 2, the follow-up to the hit action film War, is set to hit theaters worldwide on August 14, 2024.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, this sequel stars Hrithik Roshan as Kabir Dhaliwal, NTR Jr. as Vikram, and Kiara Advani in lead roles—bringing together some serious star power for the next chapter in the YRF Spy Universe.
Ticketing details: Where to catch 'War 2'
You'll catch War 2 only in theaters. It's rolling out in premium formats like IMAX.
YRF is making sure it's everywhere: multiplexes with two screens will show it at least 12 times a day; bigger ones could have up to 54 daily shows.
CBFC's review results in 9-second cut
The film had to trim nine seconds from a song after CBFC's review.
Plus, if you're watching on opening day, you'll get a first look at Baahubali: The Epic's teaser during War 2 and Rajinikanth's Coolie screenings—a little bonus for movie fans.