'War 2' trailer out: Hrithik, Jr NTR face off
The War 2 trailer is finally out, giving fans a first look at Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in full action mode.
The movie hits theaters on August 14 and might go head-to-head with Rajinikanth's Coolie.
Roshan returns as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, continuing his role from the blockbuster War.
Hrithik, NTR to promote separately; Kiara gets her own action
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is now the sixth film in Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe—so expect big stunts and plenty of crossover vibes with Pathaan and Tiger 3.
Kiara Advani gets her own action moments this time around.
Promo-wise, Roshan and Jr NTR will be promoting separately to build hype before release.