Warner Bros. unveils Baker's 'Ti Amo!' under Clockwork at CinemaCon

Warner Bros. plans 18 yearly releases

Co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy announced Warner Bros. will ramp up its movie releases from 11 in 2025 to 18 by 2027.

Big names like Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock hyped Practical Magic 2, while Tom Cruise showed up for Digger and Milly Alcock for Supergirl.

JJ Abrams introduced The Great Beyond, though Florence Pugh missed out.

Meanwhile, Paramount says it'll keep rolling out 30 films a year after the merger, even as Hollywood debates continue behind the scenes.