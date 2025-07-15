What 'Breaking Bad' got totally wrong about science labs

Breaking Bad is a popular television series that has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and complex characters. However, when it comes to portraying high school science, the show takes some creative liberties. While it provides an engaging narrative, certain aspects of the science depicted are not entirely accurate. This article explores what Breaking Bad gets wrong about high school science, focusing on key areas where reality diverges from fiction.

Lab safety Chemistry lab safety missteps In Breaking Bad, chemistry labs are always a mess and fail to follow safety protocols. In real life, high school chemistry labs are all about safety. Students are supposed to wear protective gear like goggles and gloves all the time. Teachers stress adhering to strict guidelines to avoid accidents. The casual lab environments shown in the show aren't what you'd find in an actual classroom.

Chemical reactions Simplified chemical reactions The series often simplifies complex chemical reactions for dramatic effect. In reality, high school science classes would teach students about intricate processes that require precise measurements and conditions to achieve desired results. The quick, easy chemical transformations depicted in Breaking Bad gloss over the detailed understanding needed to conduct experiments like that accurately.

Equipment access Unrealistic equipment access Walter White having access to such advanced lab equipment is another place where Breaking Bad strays from reality. High school labs usually have limited resources due to budget cuts. Students use basic apparatuses instead of the fancy machinery of professional labs or what was shown in the series. This shows how fiction can exaggerate resource availability for storytelling.