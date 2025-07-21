Where 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' gets diversity wrong 

We all love Brooklyn Nine-Nine for its humor and its diverse cast. However, when it comes to reflecting diversity in a police station accurately, the show fails in a few areas. Despite trying to cover a spectrum of characters hailing from different backgrounds, the representation doesn't always match real-world numbers or experiences. Here, we look at some areas where the show misrepresents police station diversity.

Ethnicities Limited representation of ethnicities Although Brooklyn Nine-Nine features a diverse cast, it primarily emphasizes certain ethnic groups, neglecting the broader spectrum present in actual police stations. This representation could lead audiences to believe these are the only communities in law enforcement. A more comprehensive portrayal would more accurately mirror the true diversity in police departments.

Gender balance Gender balance misrepresentation While Brooklyn Nine-Nine features strong female characters, it doesn't fully reflect the gender imbalance in most police stations. Women constitute less than 15% of law enforcement officers across the country, but they're prominently featured on the show as equals to their male counterparts. This can create an unrealistic expectation about gender equality in police forces and gloss over the struggles women continue to face in them.

Socioeconomic backgrounds Overlooking socioeconomic backgrounds The socioeconomic backgrounds of characters on Brooklyn Nine-Nine are seldom delved into. In reality, officers come from different economic situations, which shape their perspectives and interactions with the communities they serve. By failing to address these differences, the show loses a chance to highlight how socioeconomic factors influence policing and community relations.