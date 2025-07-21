What 'Ted Lasso' shows us about kindness in leadership

Popular television series Ted Lasso offers unique lessons on how to be a leader through kindness. The show revolves around an American football coach who suddenly ends up coaching a British soccer team. Even though Ted is clueless about the sport, he proves that an empathetic and understanding approach to leadership can go a long way. Here's how Ted Lasso proves that kindness is an effective weapon for leadership, with lessons beyond the field.

Drive 1 Building trust through empathy In Ted Lasso, trust is built through authentic empathy. Ted listens to his team members and knows their unique struggles and strengths. By putting their well-being over instant results, he cultivates a culture where the players feel seen and valued. This encourages open communication and collaboration, which are the cornerstones of any winning team dynamic.

Drive 2 Encouraging growth with positivity The series also emphasizes how positivity fuels growth within a team. Ted constantly emphasizes the potential and not the shortcomings, encouraging players to do better without the fear of failing. His positive reinforcement instills confidence in teammates, allowing them to take risks and learn from mistakes without being judged or criticized.

Drive 3 Leading by example with humility Ted's leadership style also centers around humility and leading by example. He doesn't shy away from admitting his own mistakes or seeking help when needed. This transparency fosters a culture of honesty within the team, where everyone feels comfortable acknowledging their limitations while striving for improvement together.