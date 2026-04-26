Why Kritika Kamra said yes to 'Matka King'

Kritika Kamra , who plays Gulrukh in the new Amazon Prime Video series Matka King , recently spoke to WION about her role. The show also stars Vijay Varma and Sai Tamhankar. In the interview, Kamra talked about how she prepared for her role and balanced her work with her recent marriage to Gaurav Kapur.

Role preparation Kamra on her research for the show Kamra revealed that extensive research had been done before she was cast in Matka King. She said, "I didn't know anything about matka as a game. It was popular in the 60s and 70s...and I'm not from Bombay [so I didn't know]." "When I started researching, I spoke to people about it and realized how big it once was." "Through the show, I also discovered the characters...and realized it's not just about the game but about the people."

Character insight Why Kamra was drawn to her character, Gulrukh Kamra's character, Gulrukh, is a South Bombay Parsi woman who gets married young and becomes widowed early. "What fascinated me was her journey, from being vulnerable and judged to discovering her own power and independence," Kamra said. "Instead of conforming to societal expectations, remarrying, staying home, she steps out, embraces this game, sees its potential, and introduces it to elite South Bombay circles, raising the stakes significantly. Her arc is unexpected."

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Character view Kamra elaborated on her character Kamra also spoke about her views on characters in Matka King. "I don't need my character to be likable. I need them to be engaging," she said. She added that Gulrukh exists in moral gray zones, but "that's what makes her human." "One thing I personally connect with is Gulrukh's understanding of financial independence." "Even today, I believe financial independence is crucial for women, to find their voice, identity, and the freedom to live on their own terms."

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