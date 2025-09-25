What's trigeminal neuralgia? Nerve ailment that affected Salman for 7yrs

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently opened up about his battle with trigeminal neuralgia (TN) on Amazon Prime Video 's new talk show Too Much . He revealed that he had suffered from this chronic nerve disorder for over seven years, experiencing excruciating pain every few minutes. "I wouldn't wish it even on my biggest enemy," he said during the episode, which also featured Aamir Khan .

Condition explained TN is a chronic nerve disorder TN is a chronic nerve disorder that causes sudden episodes of intense facial pain. It affects the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensations from the face to the brain. When irritated or damaged, this nerve triggers bursts of pain often described as electric shocks. Although not life-threatening, TN can severely affect daily life by making simple tasks like eating or talking difficult.

Actor's ordeal Khan revealed he took over an hour to eat omelet Khan shared that his first attack happened while shooting for Partner (2007). "Lara (Dutta) was there, and a strand of her hair touched my face. I jokingly told her she was electrifying - but the truth was, I was in immense pain." He also revealed that eating an omelet could take him over an hour and a half to finish as even 750 mg of painkillers barely helped.

Condition details Types and symptoms of TN Common symptoms of TN include hard-core, stabbing, or shock-like facial pain that lasts seconds to minutes and occurs multiple times a day. Between episodes, one may experience persistent aching or burning. There are two main types of TN: paroxysmal TN (sharp, intense pain with pain-free intervals) and TN with continuous pain (less sharp but constant burning or stabbing).

Condition triggers Triggers and causes of TN Common triggers for TN attacks include touching the face (while washing, shaving, or applying makeup), eating, drinking, talking, and exposure to wind or a light breeze. The condition can be caused by various factors, such as blood vessels pressing on the nerve root (primary TN), conditions like multiple sclerosis or tumors (secondary TN), or an unidentified cause (idiopathic TN).