When is the next 'Ice Age' movie coming out?
What's the story
The beloved animated franchise Ice Age is set to return with a new installment titled Ice Age: Boiling Point. The film will feature the iconic characters Manny (Ray Romano), Sid (John Leguizamo), and Diego (Denis Leary) as they embark on another wild adventure. The official trailer for the movie was recently released by Disney, offering a glimpse into the upcoming prehistoric pandemonium.
Trailer highlights
Trailer shows Manny, Sid, and Diego visiting the Lost World
The trailer for Ice Age: Boiling Point, set to the tune of Backstreet Boys's Everybody (Backstreet's Back), gives fans a closer look at the upcoming adventure.
The beloved herd is seen visiting the treacherous Lost World, a place filled with dinosaurs and lava.
New characters are also introduced in this installment, including Zee (Ashley Park), Eddie (Josh Peck), and Clarence the Sprout Master (James Austin Johnson).
Plot details
'Ice Age: Boiling Point' to hit theaters in February
The upcoming film, directed by John C Donkin and produced by Lori Forte, promises a high-stakes adventure for the beloved characters.
The herd is catapulted out of a volcano and into an extraordinary journey in the Lost World.
With dinosaurs, lava explosions, and twists and turns at every turn, Ice Age: Boiling Point is set to be their wildest adventure yet.
It will release on February 5, 2027.