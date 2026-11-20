The trailer for Ice Age: Boiling Point, set to the tune of Backstreet Boys's Everybody (Backstreet's Back), gives fans a closer look at the upcoming adventure.

The beloved herd is seen visiting the treacherous Lost World, a place filled with dinosaurs and lava.

New characters are also introduced in this installment, including Zee (Ashley Park), Eddie (Josh Peck), and Clarence the Sprout Master (James Austin Johnson).