Where was Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian when she died?

The police incident report, accessed by NBC News, reveals that the responding officers first spoke to Zach.

He described him as "very emotional" while medical professionals were trying to revive Panettiere.

In contrast, Hickerson reportedly didn't show any emotion until she was pronounced dead.

The report also states that Hickerson showed police a "bag of medication" that Panettiere had been taking.

Notably, no foul play is suspected in her death.