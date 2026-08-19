Where was Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian when she died?
What's the story
New revelations have emerged in the case of actor Hayden Panettiere's untimely death. The 36-year-old star reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at the South Carolina apartment where she had been temporarily staying. Her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach were present at the scene when emergency services arrived. As per TMZ, Zach went to the apartment and discovered the Heroes actor unresponsive in the living room. Hickerson was reportedly sleeping in another room.
Emotional reaction
More on the incident report
The police incident report, accessed by NBC News, reveals that the responding officers first spoke to Zach.
He described him as "very emotional" while medical professionals were trying to revive Panettiere.
In contrast, Hickerson reportedly didn't show any emotion until she was pronounced dead.
The report also states that Hickerson showed police a "bag of medication" that Panettiere had been taking.
Notably, no foul play is suspected in her death.
Investigation update
Autopsy completed; no signs of trauma found
The Greenville County Coroner's Office has confirmed that an autopsy was completed on Monday and there were "no signs of trauma contributing to the death." The cause of death is still pending further investigation.
First responders reportedly attempted cardiac life support but were unable to revive Panettiere, who was pronounced dead at 2:32pm on August 16.
The Hickerson brothers reportedly made the 911 call.
Tributes
Jay Shetty mourns her death
Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for the actor.
Jay Shetty, who had recently recorded a podcast episode with Panettiere, shared his grief on social media.
He wrote, "Dear Hayden. I've been devastated and heartbroken since I heard the news."
"You were courageous, resilient, and so incredibly strong through so many difficult moments in your life... I hope you know how loved you are."
Panettiere is survived by her daughter Kaya, and her parents.