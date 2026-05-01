Here's why Ajay Devgn-Vicky Kaushal were thanked in 'Raja Shivaji'

The historical drama Raja Shivaji , released on Friday, has been receiving a positive response for its ensemble cast and tribute to one of India's greatest warrior kings. The film's Marathi version has especially opened to an excellent response. Viewers were surprised to see Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal credited under "Special Thanks" in the opening slate of the film.

Special mention 'Riteish was keen on having them for the promotional video...' A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Both Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal shot for shoulder content videos with Riteish (Deshmukh) as part of promotions of Raja Shivaji." "Riteish was keen on having them for the promotional video as they have also played the roles of Maratha warriors in the past."

Past roles Both actors have previously played Maratha warriors The source explained, "While Ajay Devgn immortalized...Tanaji Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), Vicky Kaushal impressed one and all in Chhaava (2025) where he was seen in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj." "In Raja Shivaji, Riteish is seen in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and hence, it made sense to have Ajay and Vicky on board." "Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal readily agreed to be a part of the video as they are very fond of Riteish."

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