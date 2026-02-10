Govinda slams Vicky Kaushal's 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Veteran actor Govinda has slammed the title of Vicky Kaushal 's 2022 comedy-thriller, Govinda Naam Mera. He accused the film of using his name to promote a story that closely resembles a celebrity's private life. Speaking about the film, he said he was surprised it was made with his name and claimed its plot synopsis didn't sit right with him.

Film synopsis 'Personal life ke andar story ghusadne prayas...' Govinda told ANI, "Kissine mere naam se movie banaya tha. Govinda mera naam. Karan Johar ki thi." "Uska subject tha ki actor ki girlfriend ke sath gadbad ho jati hai aur wife husband par shak karti hai," he said, describing what he believed the story revolved around. The actor then suggested that such a premise feels like an attempt to enter an actor's personal space, adding, "Ye personal life ke andar story ghusadne prayas lagta hai."

Warning issued 'Mere hath kabhi lage toh Rajinikanth ki tarah...' The actor's comments quickly went viral due to the stern warning that followed. In the same breath, he said that if the people behind such jokes ever ran into him, he would respond in his own way, while insisting he would not cross a line. "Mere hath kabhi lage toh aadarniya Rajinikanth ki tarah itna main prasad dunga. I promise. No misbehave," he said.

