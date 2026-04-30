Why producer didn't send Irrfan's 'Haasil' for National Awards
What's the story
On the sixth death anniversary of actor Irrfan Khan, a documentary titled A Story That Refused To Die was screened in Mumbai. The 47-minute-long film focused on the making of Khan's Paan Singh Tomar (2012), which won him the coveted National Film Award. After the screening, director Tigmanshu Dhulia revealed that Haasil (2003), his first movie with Khan, could have won him the honor much earlier. But, the movie was never sent for the awards. Here's what happened.
Dispute details
Why 'Haasil' was never sent for National Awards
Dhulia revealed, "Haasil (2003) was my first film aur mera jhagda ho gaya tha producer ke saath. I usually get into a fight with my producers!" "We made a print ready to be sent to the National Awards and even made arrangements for the money order that needs to be done to the Directorate Of Film Festivals." "But the producer was so upset with me that he refused to send Haasil for the National Awards."
Lost opportunity
Khan won several awards for 'Haasil'
Dhulia further stated, "Had he sent, ussi film mein Irrfan ko National Award mil jaata!" He added, "Irrfan won in all other private award ceremonies, be it Filmfare and other awards, for his performance in Haasil." The movie also starred Hrishita Bhatt, Ashutosh Rana, Sudhir Pandey, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Rajpal Yadav.