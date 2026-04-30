Why producer didn't send Irrfan's 'Haasil' for National Awards

Dispute details

Why 'Haasil' was never sent for National Awards

Dhulia revealed, "Haasil (2003) was my first film aur mera jhagda ho gaya tha producer ke saath. I usually get into a fight with my producers!" "We made a print ready to be sent to the National Awards and even made arrangements for the money order that needs to be done to the Directorate Of Film Festivals." "But the producer was so upset with me that he refused to send Haasil for the National Awards."