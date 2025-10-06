Why Saif thinks working with wives 'isn't a good idea'

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about his film career in the early 1990s and how it evolved after 2000. In an interview with Esquire India, he also explained why "working with wives and girlfriends isn't a good idea." While he has worked with his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan , in several films, he has never collaborated with his ex-wife Amrita Singh on any project.

Career evolution Khan on why he doesn't want to work with family Khan reflected on his early career, saying people often remarked that he was "lucky you've got so many chances." He admitted that during this period, he wasn't "getting the best movies in town or being cast as the main lead." However, over time, he discovered that he thrived in "healthy competition, riffing off his co-stars." This realization led him to believe that "working with wives and girlfriends isn't a good idea."

Film partnerships Khan and Kapoor Khan have collaborated on numerous projects Khan and Kapoor Khan have shared screen space in several films, including LOC Kargil (2003), Omkara (2006), Tashan, Roadside Romeo (2008), Kurbaan (2009), and Agent Vinod (2012). They have also appeared together in various advertisements. In 2021, Khan told Pinkvilla that a "remarkable" project would have to come up for them to adjust their home lives to collaborate again. "It will have to be a director who casts us, not because we are husband and wife, but just as actors."