Why Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' is stuck in certification limbo
Vijay's much-awaited final film, "Jana Nayagan," was set for a January 9, 2026 release but is now stuck in certification limbo.
The CBFC first asked for 14 cuts and a U/A 16+ rating after watching it in December, but things got complicated when a board member raised concerns about scenes involving foreign powers and the Army.
Court intervened, but...
Even after making the suggested cuts, the film faced new hurdles—this time over a complaint from a member of the CBFC's monitoring/advisory panel alleging procedural lapses.
The chairman paused certification and sent it to a revising committee.
Producers took the matter to court and briefly won an order to clear the film, but that decision was overturned because CBFC wasn't given a chance to respond.
What's next for the film?
Right now, "Jana Nayagan" is still waiting for another hearing in court. The Supreme Court has decided not to step in for now, while the CBFC has filed paperwork anticipating more legal action.
So, fans will have to wait a bit longer before catching Vijay's final performance on screen.