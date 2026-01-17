'Will not forgive Govinda': Sunita Ahuja calls out husband's alleged affair
Entertainment
Sunita Ahuja, married to Bollywood star Govinda, openly called him out for his rumored affair on a recent podcast.
She said, "Main Govinda ko nahi maaf karungi," and joked about her Nepali roots, warning him to be careful as he gets older.
What's the backstory?
Sunita and Govinda have been together since 1987, but their marriage has faced ups and downs—especially after rumors of an affair surfaced last year.
Sunita previously said the other woman was just after money and expressed frustration about Govinda not supporting their son's career.
Even with all this drama, she denied divorce rumors during Ganesh Chaturthi in 2025.