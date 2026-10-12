Yadav tells India Today Rudakova is 'just' a friend
Entertainment
Tej Pratap Yadav, known for his stint on Rise & Fall Season 2, has addressed speculation about his closeness to Irina Rudakova.
He told India Today that Irina is "just" a friend, and their bond wasn't any different from other friendships he made in the house, even if their close moments got people talking.
Yadav credits Raghwani, denies Poonawalla reliance
During his short time on the show, Tej Pratap's gameplay stood out, especially a move with Kajal Raghwani that helped him become the ultimate ruler.
He pushed back against claims that he relied too much on Shehzad Poonawalla for decisions, saying he played his own game.
Tej also mentioned supporting Gautam before his early exit.