Yami, Aditya Dhar celebrate as 'Article 370' dominates National Awards
What's the story
Yami Gautam Dhar, who won the National Film Award for Best Actress for Article 370, celebrated her victory with an emotional message on Instagram. She wrote, "Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me." The film's producer and her husband, Aditya Dhar, also shared his thoughts on the recognition.
Emotional note
'This honor feels like the culmination of a journey'
Gautam Dhar wrote, "I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty and let my performances speak for themselves. This honor feels like the culmination of a journey filled with hope, perseverance, resilience and an unwavering love for cinema."
She added that Article 370 was never just another film for her but a story she deeply believed in.
The film was also her home production.
Acknowledgments
'This one's for every dreamer...'
Gautam Dhar also thanked the director, cast, crew, and the National Award jury for their support.
She wrote, "This award is not the end of a dream; it is the beginning of a greater responsibility. To keep growing, to keep taking risks and to keep telling stories that matter."
"This one's for every dreamer who is still waiting for their moment. Never stop believing."
Director's message
Dhar's take on the film's success
Meanwhile, in a long statement, Dhar expressed, "When we set out to make this film, we weren't chasing accolades. We were driven by a conviction to tell a story with honesty."
He thanked everyone who worked on the film and said filmmakers have a great responsibility to tell stories that matter.
Other prominent winners of the National Film Awards include Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty, who shared the Best Actor honor for Chandu Champion and Bramayugam, respectively.