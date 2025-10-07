Aanand L Rai's 'Nayi Naveli' to star Kriti, Yami together?
What's the story
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is reportedly reuniting with actor Kriti Sanon for his upcoming project Nayi Naveli, after their last collaboration on Tere Ishk Mein. Now, according to Mid-Day, the film may also star Yami Gautam as a parallel lead. The film has been in discussion for almost a year and is expected to be a fantasy drama inspired by Indian folklore.
Film details
Film rooted in Indian folklore, says source
A trade source told the portal, "Rai has been particular about the story's tone - he wants it to feel rooted in Indian folk tradition but have a big-screen fantasy appeal." "Casting Kriti was the first step because she has the acting prowess and star presence required for the role. She will be seen as part-folklore heroine, and part-mystical warrior." "Now, they are in talks with Yami for a meaty role. The two actors haven't shared screen space before."
Production timeline
Film to begin shooting by December
The production team is currently finalizing the dates for the lead actors. An insider revealed that Sanon is busy with Tere Ishk Mein promotions throughout October, while Gautam is occupied with Haq, which releases in early November. If Gautam joins the project, workshops and costume trials are expected to begin by November for a December start. The film will be shot in Mumbai and North India.