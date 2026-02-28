'Beyond extraordinary, emotional': Yami shares her 'Dhurandhar 2' review

As the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge approaches, actor Yami Gautam Dhar has given an emotional review of the film. Speaking to News18, she said that the movie is "beyond extraordinary" and praised her husband, director Aditya Dhar , for his dedication to the project. The film will be released on March 19 and will take on another biggie, Yash 's Toxic.

Emotional review 'It took me a long time to even process...' Gautam Dhar revealed that she was deeply moved by Dhurandhar 2. "I have already watched the film, and all I can say is that... I don't want to get emotional here, but it is beyond extraordinary." "It took me a long time to even process my reaction because I had a flight that day. I watched the film, and after that, I was deeply emotional."

Dedication Aditya has poured heart and soul into it: Gautam Dhar Gautam Dhar continued, "I was just thinking about the moment when the flight would land, and I would switch off airplane mode. I was waiting to call Aditya and wondering what should be the first thing I tell him." "But I can tell you this, he loves his audience, he loves his country, and he has poured his heart and soul into making this film worth it."

