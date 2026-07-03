Yankovic turned down major payday to star in AI commercial
Entertainment
Weird Al Yankovic just shared that he turned down a major payday to star in an AI tech commercial. The offer was for business software powered by artificial intelligence, but Al decided it wasn't for him.
He revealed this in an interview with Syracuse.com reported on July 3, 2026.
Yankovic declines AI ads, cites values
Al made it clear he's not comfortable being linked to AI, saying, "I can't be the poster boy for AI."
His decision stands out since other celebrities like Matt Damon and Larry David have jumped into tech ads despite controversy.
For Al, the move is about sticking to his values and protecting his career image, even if it means missing out on easy money.