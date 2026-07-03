Yash interview resurfaces as 'Toxic' teaser faces objectification backlash Entertainment Jul 03, 2026

Yash's upcoming film Toxic (whose teaser is Ladies & Ladies) is facing heat for its teaser, which critics say objectifies women.

As the controversy grows, fans dug up an old interview where Yash shared, "If I'm not comfortable watching a particular scene with my parents sitting beside me, I won't do it."

He also admitted feeling anxious about romantic scenes early in his career.