Yash interview resurfaces as 'Toxic' teaser faces objectification backlash
Entertainment
Yash's upcoming film Toxic (whose teaser is Ladies & Ladies) is facing heat for its teaser, which critics say objectifies women.
As the controversy grows, fans dug up an old interview where Yash shared, "If I'm not comfortable watching a particular scene with my parents sitting beside me, I won't do it."
He also admitted feeling anxious about romantic scenes early in his career.
Mohandas directs 'Toxic' releasing August 26
Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.
Despite featuring strong female leads, critics call the teaser shallow.
The film drops in multiple languages on August 26, 2026.