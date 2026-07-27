Yash of 'KGF' says playing Ravana in 'Ramayana' is challenging
Yash, best known for KGF, is stepping into the iconic role of Ravana in Ramayana, and he admits it's a big challenge.
At San Diego Comic-Con, he shared that so many actors have played Ravana before, which makes it extra tough to bring something new.
"But if people already have some image about it since so many people have played it in different ways, then it's extra pressure for an actor," Yash said.
Yash credits Tiwari and writers
To make his version stand out, Yash dug deep into Ravana's motivations and credited director Nitesh Tiwari and the writers for their guidance.
He explained, "But I stuck to very simple basics to understand what made him do such things," which helped him add his own perspective.
'Ramayana' trailer delayed by student protests
The global trailer launch for Ramayana was set for July 24, but has been delayed due to ongoing student protests.
The film will release in two parts: Part one on Diwali 2026 and Part two in 2027.