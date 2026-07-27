Yash of 'KGF' says playing Ravana in 'Ramayana' is challenging

Yash, best known for KGF, is stepping into the iconic role of Ravana in Ramayana, and he admits it's a big challenge.

At San Diego Comic-Con, he shared that so many actors have played Ravana before, which makes it extra tough to bring something new.

"But if people already have some image about it since so many people have played it in different ways, then it's extra pressure for an actor," Yash said.