'Ramayana': Yash showers praise on co-stars Ranbir, Sai Pallavi
What's the story
The team of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana celebrated the commencement of their promotional journey with a special "Pratham Sankalp" event in Delhi on Saturday. The star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor (Rama), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), Sunny Deol (Hanuman), and Ravi Dubey (Lakshman), was present at the grand event. Actor-producer Yash also spoke about his co-stars and their performances.
Praise
Here's what Yash said about his co-actors
Yash said, "Ranbir, you've been phenomenal. The whole country will understand how you've surrendered and what magic you've created."
"Sai, of course, is a fabulous actor. When she plays Sita, her eyes say it all."
He also praised Rakul Preet Singh (Shurpanakha), Shobana (Kaikasi), Vivek Oberoi (Shurpanakha's husband Vidyutjihva), and Dubey (Lakshman).
"All of us will become his fans. Vivek and I had a lot of fun. We have a lot of surprises in the film," added the KGF star.
Collective vision
'This is India's dream': Yash on 'Ramayana'
Yash, who is also a producer on Ramayana, said the film is driven by a shared vision.
"This is India's dream. We've put all our interests aside. We have only one interest, to tell Prabhu Shri Rama's story to the global audience and also to celebrate him in our country," he said.
He also thanked director Tiwari for guiding him through the process of playing Ravana.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Ramayana is a two-part epic film directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
The first part will release on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027.
The film also features Arun Govil as King Dasharath and has music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.