'Ramayana': Yash showers praise on co-stars Ranbir, Sai Pallavi

Yash said, "Ranbir, you've been phenomenal. The whole country will understand how you've surrendered and what magic you've created."

"Sai, of course, is a fabulous actor. When she plays Sita, her eyes say it all."

He also praised Rakul Preet Singh (Shurpanakha), Shobana (Kaikasi), Vivek Oberoi (Shurpanakha's husband Vidyutjihva), and Dubey (Lakshman).

"All of us will become his fans. Vivek and I had a lot of fun. We have a lot of surprises in the film," added the KGF star.