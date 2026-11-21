The film has already surpassed the ₹50 crore mark in its original Hindi version, as well as its Kannada and Telugu-dubbed versions. Today, it is expected to cross that benchmark in Tamil (₹49.3cr) and Malayalam (₹49.62cr) versions, too!

This will make Yash the first Indian actor with two films grossing over ₹50 crore each across all five major languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.