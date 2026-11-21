With 'Ramayana,' 'KGF,' Yash has created this rare record
What's the story
Rocking star Yash is on the verge of achieving a unique feat in Indian cinema. His latest film, Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is reportedly set to cross the ₹50 crore mark in five separate languages, within just 16 days of its release. Once he achieves the goal, Yash will become the first actor to have two films gross over ₹50 crore each across five major Indian languages, with KGF: Chapter 2 being the first one!
Record-breaking achievement
'Ramayana' continues to dominate at the box office
The film has already surpassed the ₹50 crore mark in its original Hindi version, as well as its Kannada and Telugu-dubbed versions. Today, it is expected to cross that benchmark in Tamil (₹49.3cr) and Malayalam (₹49.62cr) versions, too!
This will make Yash the first Indian actor with two films grossing over ₹50 crore each across all five major languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Box office comparison
'Ramayana' v/s 'KGF: Chapter 2' in terms of collections
In terms of box office performance, Ramayana has already outperformed KGF: Chapter 2 in the Hindi version, grossing ₹803.45 crore compared to KGF's ₹487.56 crore.
However, KGF still leads in the Kannada version with ₹170.77 crore as opposed to Ramayana's ₹85.33 crore.
The Telugu versions also see a similar trend with KGF earning ₹132.02 crore while Ramayana has made ₹63.9 crore so far.
Global success
Yash joins another elite club of actors
In addition to this record, Yash has also joined the elite club of actors who have delivered two films with a global gross of over ₹1,000 crore, per Variety India.
This includes Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan and Jawan), Prabhas (Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD), and Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge).
Ramayana currently stands at ₹884.27 crore and is expected to cross the ₹900 crore mark soon.
Upcoming milestone
'Ramayana' expected to cross ₹1,000 crore mark domestically soon
Despite facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's Yeh Prem Mol Liya next weekend, Ramayana is expected to maintain its momentum and cross the rare ₹1,000 crore mark in the domestic market.
This would make it only the fourth Indian film after Pushpa 2: The Rule (₹1,234.1 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (₹1,030.42 crore), and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (₹1,149.3 crore) to achieve this feat!
The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.