Yash's 'Toxic' to finally release on Independence Day?
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Toxic, starring Yash, has been postponed once again. Originally slated for a March 19 release, the action entertainer was pushed to June 4 due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. However, on Wednesday morning, it was announced that the film has been delayed yet again. Now, reports suggest that makers are eyeing an Independence Day week release.
Release plans
Makers feel August is ideal for 'Toxic' release
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The makers of Toxic are seriously considering to release the film in the Independence Day week, either on August 13 or August 14." "They feel it can be an ideal period to release. Since the makers are looking at a huge global release, the second week of August works well as there's no major Hollywood film releasing in that period." The movie, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Huma Qureshi and Nayanthara, among others.
Competition
'Toxic' will clash with these films
If Toxic releases on August 14 or 13, it will clash with two major Hindi films. One of them is Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, which is set to release on August 13. The film stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta and is produced by Aamir Khan. The other film is Awarapan 2, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, which releases on August 14.