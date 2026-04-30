Yash's 'Toxic' to finally release on Independence Day?

Release plans

Makers feel August is ideal for 'Toxic' release

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The makers of Toxic are seriously considering to release the film in the Independence Day week, either on August 13 or August 14." "They feel it can be an ideal period to release. Since the makers are looking at a huge global release, the second week of August works well as there's no major Hollywood film releasing in that period." The movie, directed by Geetu Mohandas, also stars Huma Qureshi and Nayanthara, among others.