Yash shields Advani as metal object lands at 'Toxic' event
Entertainment
At the Chennai pre-release event for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a metal object came flying from the stage and landed dangerously close to Kiara Advani, who was seated in the front row alongside Yash.
Yash quickly stepped in and shielded her, earning instant praise online for his thoughtful move.
'Toxic' releases August 26
The video of Yash's protective gesture went viral, with social media calling him a "true gentleman."
Toxic, where Yash plays both father and son in a family drama, also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
The film drops August 26 in six language versions, so mark your calendars!