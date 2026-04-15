Yash: 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups's dives into psychology
At CinemaCon 2026, Yash shared that his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups isn't your typical action-gangster movie.
Instead, it's shot in English as well and dives into the psychological side of human nature, all wrapped up in an action-packed story.
Actor Yash praises Mohandas, previews 'Ramayana'
Yash praised director Geetu Mohandas for bringing a fresh take to the genre, saying her approach creates a "It's going to be a visual treat as well as something - which makes a huge impact on the audience's psychology as well." that sticks with you.
He also talked about how Indian cinema is evolving, with films like Toxic reflecting Indian cinema's transformation and connecting with global audiences.
Plus, he gave fans a sneak peek at his epic Ramayana adaptation, where he'll play Ravana alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.