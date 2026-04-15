Yash unveils 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups' at CinemaCon
Entertainment
Kannada star Yash just introduced his next big project, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups, at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas.
This English-language movie promises a fresh spin on the gangster genre, focusing more on complex characters and psychological twists than just action.
Yash praised director Geetu Mohandas's creative vision for mixing Indian storytelling with a global vibe.
'Toxic' set for June 4 2026
Set to hit screens everywhere on June 4, 2026, Toxic is a layered gangster drama in a modern style.
Both Yash and producer Namit Malhotra are confident that its unique story and visuals will connect with audiences around the world and show how far Indian cinema has come.