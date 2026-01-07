Yash's gangster look in 'Toxic' drops January 8

The makers say this isn't your standard teaser or trailer—it's a unique character introduction teaser just to introduce Yash 's character in the gritty period drama. Fans have already seen first-look posters of Kiara Advani , Huma Qureshi , Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, and Rukmini Vasanth as key characters.

More about the film

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written by Yash himself, "Toxic" is being shot in both Kannada and English.

The cast also features Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair, with music for the film by Ravi Basrur, while Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the title announcement.