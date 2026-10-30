Yash's kids see 1st film at 'Ramayana' Los Angeles premiere
Entertainment
Big moment for Yash's family: his kids, Ayra and Yatharv, saw their very first movie in a theater at the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana.
They got to watch their dad play King Ravana on the big screen, making it even more memorable just before Yatharv's seventh birthday.
'Ramayana' boasts ₹4,000 cr budget
Ramayana hits theaters worldwide on November 5, lining up with Diwali celebrations.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, the film boasts a massive ₹4,000 crore budget and music from AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
At the premiere, fans noticed Yash's cool Ravana brooch, and top-tier VFX work from DNEG, which has worked on films such as Dune and The Odyssey, promises some epic visuals.