Yash's 'Toxic' opens ₹101.10cr then plunges over 75% net ₹123.18cr
Yash's big comeback film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, kicked off with a massive ₹101.10 crore on its first day, one of the best openings this year.
But Day 2 was rough, with collections dropping over 75% to just ₹22.08 crore.
That brings the total domestic net to ₹123.18 crore so far.
'Toxic' Hindi leads with ₹14.15cr
On Day 2, the Hindi version led with ₹14.15 crore but saw occupancy fall from 53% to 25%.
The Kannada version followed at ₹5.51 crore and had the highest audience turnout at 49%.
Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions added smaller amounts: ₹1.40 crore, ₹0.72 crore, and ₹0.30 crore respectively.
With Raksha Bandhan coming up and an extended weekend ahead, everyone's watching to see if Toxic can bounce back, especially since it marks Yash's return after four years alongside stars Kiara Advani and Nayanthara under director Geetu Mohandas.